Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 7,811 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 207.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after acquiring an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $207.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.30 and a 200-day moving average of $181.36.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

