Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 417.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Atkore International Group worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,974,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $19,773,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 320.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after buying an additional 568,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,184,000 after buying an additional 426,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,449,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,990,000 after buying an additional 163,083 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATKR opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 77.45% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $501.71 million during the quarter.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,207.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,025 shares in the company, valued at $526,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 58,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,420,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,701 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

