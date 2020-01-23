Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,949 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 208,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 25,239 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 345,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. BTIG Research cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

