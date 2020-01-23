Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OneMain by 5,032.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 844,817 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneMain by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 691,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,347,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,015,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in OneMain by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 245,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

OMF opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.31. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 18.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

