Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 26,972 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,972 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after acquiring an additional 457,920 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 41.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 443,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

