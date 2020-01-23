Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,932 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in NRG Energy by 128.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

NYSE NRG opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

