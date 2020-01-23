Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,495 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INT. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INT opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

In related news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Fuel Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

