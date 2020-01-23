Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 613,901 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,063,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 773.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after buying an additional 849,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avnet by 1,605.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 570,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after buying an additional 537,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12. Avnet has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Avnet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

