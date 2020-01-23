Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,523,000 after purchasing an additional 384,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,457,000 after purchasing an additional 637,543 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,208,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,493,000 after purchasing an additional 78,925 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,159,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,945,000 after purchasing an additional 176,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.