Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,896,000 after buying an additional 2,312,808 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,274,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,666,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 711,670 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 997,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 422,220 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.14%.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

