Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,076 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,824,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,278,000 after acquiring an additional 128,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 416,735 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,737 shares of company stock worth $1,880,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

