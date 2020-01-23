Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Copart worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 in the last 90 days. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

CPRT stock opened at $99.64 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

