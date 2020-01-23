Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $17.42 Million Holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. Peoples Utah Bancorp comprises approximately 9.2% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC owned about 3.07% of Peoples Utah Bancorp worth $17,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 113,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $110,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUB. ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of PUB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,260. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $547.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

