Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,963 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.5% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 37,905 shares in the last quarter.

EFA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.79. 18,720,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,726,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

