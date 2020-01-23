Copperwynd Financial LLC Invests $6.17 Million in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.3% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,233.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,069 shares of company stock worth $10,038,822 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.00. 11,266,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,932,402. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

