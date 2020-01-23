Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 3,504 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 494.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 63,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,002,000 after buying an additional 33,222 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.25. The company had a trading volume of 149,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.30. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.06 and a one year high of $100.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.2567 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

