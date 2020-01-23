Copperwynd Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.33. 957,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,932. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.33 and a 1 year high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

