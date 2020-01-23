Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 117,400 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 609,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90,489 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.59. 5,175,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,153. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $15.74.

