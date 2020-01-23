Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 28,571 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,571 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,427,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,294,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 48,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 30,738 shares in the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,658,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,993,092. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.37 and its 200-day moving average is $197.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $160.99 and a 52 week high of $225.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

