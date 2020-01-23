Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 70,696 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 70,696 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.2% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.75. 6,100,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,534,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.35. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

