Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:CORR)

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 147.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CORR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,046. The stock has a market cap of $638.89 million, a P/E ratio of 124.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $49.75.

In other Corenergy Infrastructure Trust news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring bought 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CORR shares. ValuEngine lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.