Cormark Comments on Spin Master Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Cormark issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

TOY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.10.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$34.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.51. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 38.23. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$29.99 and a 52-week high of C$46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$723.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$845.16 million.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

