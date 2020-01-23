Corteva (CTVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Corteva to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Corteva has set its FY19 guidance at $1.20-1.26 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corteva stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. Insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

