Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Bernstein Bank

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bernstein Bank to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

CTVA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,637. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 261.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 101.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

