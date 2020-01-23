Cortex (CTXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.41 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Cortex has a total market cap of $10.41 million and $2.83 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKEx, Bithumb and Ethfinex. In the last week, Cortex has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cortex

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Huobi, CoinTiger, CoinBene, DDEX, DragonEX, Bithumb, OKEx, DEx.top, Ethfinex, CoinEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

