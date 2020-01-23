Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Cortland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLDB remained flat at $$19.75 on Thursday. Cortland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Timothy Carney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,340.00. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

