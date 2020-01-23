Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter.

CLDB remained flat at $$19.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cortland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25.

In other Cortland Bancorp news, COO Timothy Carney acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,340.00. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

