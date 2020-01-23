Costco Wholesale Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the retailer on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

COST stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,907. The company has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $313.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

