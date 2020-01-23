Counterparty (XCP) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Counterparty has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $101.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00014617 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Zaif.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,435.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.50 or 0.03868564 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00776853 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000417 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,391 coins. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

