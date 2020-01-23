Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 2,013 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in CVS Health by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,366 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in CVS Health by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,422,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $140,745,000 after purchasing an additional 652,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.53. 8,602,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

