Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 22,394 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

VGSH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $60.95. 524,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,867. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

