Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 3,850 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $43,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 117,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $697,000.

BATS EFG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 431,170 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

