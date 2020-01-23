Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 4,156 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 182,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,419 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,952,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 948,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,920. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $80.57 and a one year high of $94.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7791 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.