Country Club Trust Company n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 1.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 18.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $760,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,055. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

