Country Club Trust Company n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Prudential Financial by 89.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 347,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,079,000 after acquiring an additional 163,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $95.53. 1,992,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,405. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

