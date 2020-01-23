Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,424 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii makes up approximately 1.4% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned 0.33% of Bank of Hawaii worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 53,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOH stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.92. 165,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,767. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $74.78 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

