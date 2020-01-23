Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 7,329 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,231,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $131,654,000 after purchasing an additional 145,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.95.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.53. 4,641,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,805,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.57. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

