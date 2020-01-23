Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 454 ($5.97) target price (up from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 487.29 ($6.41).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Shares of Countryside Properties stock traded down GBX 11.60 ($0.15) on Thursday, reaching GBX 495.40 ($6.52). The stock had a trading volume of 674,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,827. Countryside Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 504.50 ($6.64). The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 464.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 359.80.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Countryside Properties will post 3259.0000487 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 34,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total value of £161,127.72 ($211,954.38). Also, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £238,560 ($313,812.15). Insiders sold 134,465 shares of company stock worth $64,321,620 over the last ninety days.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.