COVA Market Cap Reaches $425,509.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One COVA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a total market cap of $425,509.00 and $718,126.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.67 or 0.03405829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

