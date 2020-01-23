Covesting (COV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $473.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Covesting has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $473.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

