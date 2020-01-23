Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS) Announces €0.10 Dividend

Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CPS traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.43) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 700 ($9.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 301. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. Cpl Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 500 ($6.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 689 ($9.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 636.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 587.98.

Cpl Resources Company Profile

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

