Craneware (LON:CRW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRW. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CRW traded down GBX 310 ($4.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,040 ($26.84). The company had a trading volume of 121,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,375 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09. Craneware has a 52-week low of GBX 1,615 ($21.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,197 ($42.05).

In other Craneware news, insider Will Whitehorn bought 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,550 ($33.54) per share, with a total value of £29,860.50 ($39,279.79).

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

