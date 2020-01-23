Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of Craneware in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of Craneware in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

CRW traded down GBX 310 ($4.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,040 ($26.84). 121,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,260. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,375 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,198.09. Craneware has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,615 ($21.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,197 ($42.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $551.29 million and a PE ratio of 37.09.

In related news, insider Will Whitehorn acquired 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,550 ($33.54) per share, with a total value of £29,860.50 ($39,279.79).

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

