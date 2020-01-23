Cred (LBA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.51 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Cred token can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, UEX, Bilaxy and DDEX. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $12.51 million and $562,035.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.48 or 0.03095039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, UEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.