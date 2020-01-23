Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Prescott General Partners Llc Sells 15,000 Shares

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.98, for a total transaction of $6,764,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Prescott General Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.24, for a total transaction of $6,873,600.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.07, for a total transaction of $6,751,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $4,448,500.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.21, for a total transaction of $4,392,100.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.71, for a total transaction of $4,347,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.64, for a total transaction of $4,129,080.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.63, for a total transaction of $4,346,300.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total transaction of $4,416,200.00.

CACC stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $459.59. The company had a trading volume of 112,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,760. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12-month low of $385.36 and a 12-month high of $509.99. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $441.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.30.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

