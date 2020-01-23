Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells $6,873,600.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.24, for a total value of $6,873,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prescott General Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.98, for a total value of $6,764,700.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.07, for a total value of $6,751,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $4,448,500.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.21, for a total value of $4,392,100.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.71, for a total value of $4,347,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.64, for a total value of $4,129,080.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.63, for a total value of $4,346,300.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total value of $4,416,200.00.

Shares of CACC stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $459.59. 112,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.23 and its 200-day moving average is $454.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 29.49 and a quick ratio of 29.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $385.36 and a 52 week high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 390.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,336,000 after purchasing an additional 130,573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 179.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 339.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 35.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

