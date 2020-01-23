CREDIT Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. CREDIT has a total market cap of $195,756.00 and approximately $22,655.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00055438 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.