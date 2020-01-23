Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) a €110.00 Price Target

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) received a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €86.00 ($100.00).

