Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $122.52.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2,018.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,639 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3,894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,445,000 after purchasing an additional 926,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

