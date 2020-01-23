Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.12.

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.78. 1,263,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,965. Global Payments has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $201.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $302,628.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

